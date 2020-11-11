Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, PLUG, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 116,334 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.7% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 14,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) options are showing a volume of 214,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 29,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 32,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 2,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

