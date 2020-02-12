Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, MSFT, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 169,557 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 267.7% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 6,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,800 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 750,317 contracts, representing approximately 75.0 million underlying shares or approximately 235.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 52,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 21,097 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 227.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 927,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 2,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

