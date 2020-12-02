Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LYFT, DPZ, GPRO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 79,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 15,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,902 contracts, representing approximately 290,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And GoPro Inc (Symbol: GPRO) saw options trading volume of 31,357 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of GPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 7,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,000 underlying shares of GPRO. Below is a chart showing GPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

