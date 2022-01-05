Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LW, CVS, DLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), where a total volume of 6,971 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 697,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,100 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 23,922 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,500 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 10,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,400 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

