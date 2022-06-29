Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, WBA, AKAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 32,133 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 26,118 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 1,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,600 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 6,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 673,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,100 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

