Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, TMUS, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 38,078 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.8% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 8,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 37,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 13,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 31,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

