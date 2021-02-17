Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, SBNY, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 55,295 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 9,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 953,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) options are showing a volume of 6,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 679,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of SBNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 2,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,300 underlying shares of SBNY. Below is a chart showing SBNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 117,201 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 35,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

