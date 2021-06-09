Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LUMN, CBOE, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), where a total volume of 39,986 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 14,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 2,360 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 236,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 537,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 49,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 5,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LUMN options, CBOE options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

