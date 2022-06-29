Markets
LULU

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, NKLA, AVGO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 9,097 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 909,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) options are showing a volume of 64,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 30,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 12,206 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, NKLA options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LULU NKLA AVGO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular