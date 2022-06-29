Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, NKLA, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 9,097 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 909,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) options are showing a volume of 64,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 30,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 12,206 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, NKLA options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
