Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, DOCU, WWE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 23,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 1,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 13,627 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 84.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,200 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) saw options trading volume of 6,800 contracts, representing approximately 680,000 underlying shares or approximately 83.9% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 810,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, DOCU options, or WWE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

