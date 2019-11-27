Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, AVX, STAA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 29,862 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 173.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

AVX Corp. (Symbol: AVX) options are showing a volume of 3,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 342,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168.2% of AVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of AVX. Below is a chart showing AVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 7,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 786,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 494,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,400 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

