Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LSXMK, DASH, VRNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liberty Media Corp - Common Series C SiriusXM Group (Symbol: LSXMK), where a total of 5,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 552,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.3% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 885,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 34,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,300 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT) saw options trading volume of 1,745 contracts, representing approximately 174,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 298,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
