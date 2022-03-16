Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LRN, TTD, BW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN), where a total volume of 1,669 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 166,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 370,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 32,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (Symbol: BW) saw options trading volume of 2,761 contracts, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of BW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of BW. Below is a chart showing BW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LRN options, TTD options, or BW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
