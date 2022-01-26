Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LRN, BILL, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN), where a total of 3,872 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 387,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.8% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 400,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 18,596 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 89.4% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 8,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,000 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 34,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,800 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LRN options, BILL options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
