Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LOW, JNPR, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 42,538 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 28,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) saw options trading volume of 25,890 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 12,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 12,123 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $645 strike put option expiring November 12, 2021, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $645 strike highlighted in orange:

