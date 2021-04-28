Markets
LNTH

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LNTH, TAP, CNC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH), where a total of 2,402 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 546,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,300 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) options are showing a volume of 8,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 864,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 1,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,700 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 15,217 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,600 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LNTH options, TAP options, or CNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LNTH TAP CNC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular