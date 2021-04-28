Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LNTH, TAP, CNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH), where a total of 2,402 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 546,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,300 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) options are showing a volume of 8,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 864,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 1,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,700 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 15,217 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,600 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

