Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LNN, BIIB, UAA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN), where a total volume of 746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 74,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.9% of LNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 103,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,800 underlying shares of LNN. Below is a chart showing LNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 9,573 contracts, representing approximately 957,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,200 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) saw options trading volume of 18,904 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 9,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 930,600 underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

