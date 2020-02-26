Markets
LNG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LNG, QRTEA, CSGP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total of 12,399 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 7,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,700 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Qurate Retail Inc (Symbol: QRTEA) options are showing a volume of 23,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of QRTEA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 21,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of QRTEA. Below is a chart showing QRTEA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) options are showing a volume of 1,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of CSGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of CSGP. Below is a chart showing CSGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LNG options, QRTEA options, or CSGP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LNG QRTEA CSGP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular