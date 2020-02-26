Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LNG, QRTEA, CSGP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total of 12,399 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 7,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,700 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Qurate Retail Inc (Symbol: QRTEA) options are showing a volume of 23,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of QRTEA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 21,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of QRTEA. Below is a chart showing QRTEA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP) options are showing a volume of 1,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of CSGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of CSGP. Below is a chart showing CSGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LNG options, QRTEA options, or CSGP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

