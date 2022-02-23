Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LMT, UBER, BCC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total volume of 8,827 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 882,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,300 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 154,083 contracts, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 17,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) options are showing a volume of 2,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of BCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 520,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of BCC. Below is a chart showing BCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMT options, UBER options, or BCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.