Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LMT, UBER, BCC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total volume of 8,827 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 882,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,300 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 154,083 contracts, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 17,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) options are showing a volume of 2,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of BCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 520,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of BCC. Below is a chart showing BCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMT options, UBER options, or BCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

