Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LMT, NUE, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total volume of 10,798 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.9% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,800 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 13,925 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,300 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 9,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 959,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMT options, NUE options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
