Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LMAT, NVDA, CNMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT), where a total volume of 5,928 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 592,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 555.4% of LMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 106,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,200 underlying shares of LMAT. Below is a chart showing LMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 705,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 70.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 42,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) options are showing a volume of 3,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 321,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.2% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,000 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
