Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, WFC, EMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 12,699 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 5,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 74,600 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 22,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR) options are showing a volume of 10,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of EMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 7,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,600 underlying shares of EMR. Below is a chart showing EMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

