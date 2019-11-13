Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, ENTG, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 17,936 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) options are showing a volume of 5,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 990,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,100 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 26,196 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring December 06, 2019, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

