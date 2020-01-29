Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LLY, ALNY, MRVL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 16,434 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) saw options trading volume of 3,079 contracts, representing approximately 307,900 underlying shares or approximately 48% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 43,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 15,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

