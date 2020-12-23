Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LITE, CVI, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE), where a total volume of 17,626 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 176.7% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 637,900 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) saw options trading volume of 10,495 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 171.9% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 10,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 57,568 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 162.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 4,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LITE options, CVI options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

