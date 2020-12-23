Markets
LITE

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LITE, CVI, FDX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE), where a total volume of 17,626 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 176.7% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 637,900 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) saw options trading volume of 10,495 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 171.9% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 610,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 10,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 57,568 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 162.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 4,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LITE options, CVI options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LITE CVI FDX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular