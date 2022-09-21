Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LEN, COST, WMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 29,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.8% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 6,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,200 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 17,302 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 92.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 46,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $136 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 2,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LEN options, COST options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
