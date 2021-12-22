Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LC, AMC, RADI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC), where a total of 17,902 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,300 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 360,231 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 22,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI) saw options trading volume of 7,367 contracts, representing approximately 736,700 underlying shares or approximately 60% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,400 underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

