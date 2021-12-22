Markets
LC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LC, AMC, RADI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC), where a total of 17,902 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,300 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 360,231 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 22,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI) saw options trading volume of 7,367 contracts, representing approximately 736,700 underlying shares or approximately 60% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,400 underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LC options, AMC options, or RADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LC AMC RADI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular