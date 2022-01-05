Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LAD, RS, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), where a total volume of 3,791 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 379,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.2% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS) options are showing a volume of 2,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 290,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114% of RS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of RS. Below is a chart showing RS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 101,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 6,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,300 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

