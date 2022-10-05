Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LAD, HLT, PTEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), where a total volume of 20,529 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 527.5% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) options are showing a volume of 46,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 214.4% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 22,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) saw options trading volume of 51,769 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 176.1% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 25,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
