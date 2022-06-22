Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KSS, BTU, AMEH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 34,773 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,600 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 36,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 12,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH) options are showing a volume of 1,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 162,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KSS options, BTU options, or AMEH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.