Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KR, KMX, AXP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total of 37,823 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,300 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 6,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 664,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,300 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 19,788 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KR options, KMX options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
