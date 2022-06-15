Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KR, ISRG, CLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total volume of 37,307 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.9% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 8,748 contracts, representing approximately 874,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 5,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 557,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 1,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,800 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KR options, ISRG options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
