Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KR, EL, GTLS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total volume of 34,692 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,600 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 4,799 contracts, representing approximately 479,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) saw options trading volume of 1,321 contracts, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of GTLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of GTLS. Below is a chart showing GTLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

