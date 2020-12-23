Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KMX, ETSY, ANET

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total of 10,496 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 1,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 16,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 2,570 contracts, representing approximately 257,000 underlying shares or approximately 43% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

