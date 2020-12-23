Markets
KMX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KMX, ETSY, ANET

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total of 10,496 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 1,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 16,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 2,570 contracts, representing approximately 257,000 underlying shares or approximately 43% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KMX options, ETSY options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMX ETSY ANET

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular