Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KIDS, MU, RXT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OrthoPediatrics Corp (Symbol: KIDS), where a total of 585 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of KIDS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 116,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of KIDS. Below is a chart showing KIDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 94,804 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 24,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rackspace Technology Inc (Symbol: RXT) options are showing a volume of 3,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 359,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of RXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,700 underlying shares of RXT. Below is a chart showing RXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KIDS options, MU options, or RXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.