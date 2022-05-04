Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KIDS, MU, RXT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OrthoPediatrics Corp (Symbol: KIDS), where a total of 585 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of KIDS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 116,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of KIDS. Below is a chart showing KIDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 94,804 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 24,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rackspace Technology Inc (Symbol: RXT) options are showing a volume of 3,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 359,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of RXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,700 underlying shares of RXT. Below is a chart showing RXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

