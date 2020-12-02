Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KIDS, IRTC, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OrthoPediatrics Corp (Symbol: KIDS), where a total volume of 2,140 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 214,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 143.3% of KIDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 149,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of KIDS. Below is a chart showing KIDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 3,850 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 385,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.1% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,900 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 6,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 696,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 594,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KIDS options, IRTC options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

