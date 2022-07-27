Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KHC, SHW, HUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total volume of 34,980 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 6,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,900 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) options are showing a volume of 7,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 701,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,200 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 449,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 892,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,900 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
