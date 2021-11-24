Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KBH, UPST, PLAN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KB Home (Symbol: KBH), where a total volume of 16,237 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136.3% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,400 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 54,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.7% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 5,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,100 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anaplan Inc (Symbol: PLAN) options are showing a volume of 16,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.8% of PLAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,800 underlying shares of PLAN. Below is a chart showing PLAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

