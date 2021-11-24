Markets
KBH

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KBH, UPST, PLAN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KB Home (Symbol: KBH), where a total volume of 16,237 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136.3% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,400 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 54,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.7% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 5,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,100 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Anaplan Inc (Symbol: PLAN) options are showing a volume of 16,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.8% of PLAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,800 underlying shares of PLAN. Below is a chart showing PLAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KBH options, UPST options, or PLAN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KBH UPST PLAN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular