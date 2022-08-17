Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KBH, HSY, SIBN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KB Home (Symbol: KBH), where a total of 8,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 862,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.5% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,300 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 5,895 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 589,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 874,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,100 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And SI-BONE Inc (Symbol: SIBN) options are showing a volume of 1,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of SIBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,100 underlying shares of SIBN. Below is a chart showing SIBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KBH options, HSY options, or SIBN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

