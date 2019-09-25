Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: KBH, BERY, LSCC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KB Home (Symbol: KBH), where a total of 17,538 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.8% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) saw options trading volume of 9,798 contracts, representing approximately 979,800 underlying shares or approximately 108.1% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 906,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,000 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lattice Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: LSCC) saw options trading volume of 19,139 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 101.8% of LSCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 12,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LSCC. Below is a chart showing LSCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KBH options, BERY options, or LSCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.