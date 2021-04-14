Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: K, URI, AXP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kellogg Co (Symbol: K), where a total of 13,170 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 11,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,243 contracts, representing approximately 324,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 11,438 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

