Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JWN, ESMT, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), where a total volume of 29,966 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.1% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Engagesmart Inc (Symbol: ESMT) options are showing a volume of 2,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.5% of ESMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,200 underlying shares of ESMT. Below is a chart showing ESMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 6,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 616,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JWN options, ESMT options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
