Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, MRTX, AMGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 49,295 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 2,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) saw options trading volume of 3,989 contracts, representing approximately 398,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 881,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 11,229 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,100 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, MRTX options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

