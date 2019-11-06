Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JNPR, DISH, FISV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), where a total volume of 23,408 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.9% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 18,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 7,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 737,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,800 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) options are showing a volume of 14,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 4,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,700 underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

