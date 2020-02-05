Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, ZNGA, VMW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 31,760 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 2,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Zynga Inc (Symbol: ZNGA) options are showing a volume of 95,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of ZNGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 41,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of ZNGA. Below is a chart showing ZNGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 4,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 464,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

