Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, MMM, NTAP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 60,043 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 14,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 24,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.8% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,300 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 16,051 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 6,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,400 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, MMM options, or NTAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

