Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, DAL, NSC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 36,288 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 11, 2019, with 5,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 34,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 2,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,700 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 6,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 678,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 4,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,500 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, DAL options, or NSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.