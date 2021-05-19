Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JEF, HSY, IRBT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), where a total volume of 12,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.4% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 737,500 underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 7,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 744,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,900 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 4,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 456,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 673,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,500 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JEF options, HSY options, or IRBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.