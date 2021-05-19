Markets
JEF

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JEF, HSY, IRBT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), where a total volume of 12,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.4% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 737,500 underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 7,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 744,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,900 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 4,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 456,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 673,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,500 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JEF options, HSY options, or IRBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JEF HSY IRBT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular