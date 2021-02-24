Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JEF, CR, PRAH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), where a total volume of 22,634 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.9% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 10,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Crane Co. (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 2,092 contracts, representing approximately 209,200 underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And PRA Health Sciences Inc (Symbol: PRAH) options are showing a volume of 1,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of PRAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares of PRAH. Below is a chart showing PRAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

