Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JBL, SBGI, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), where a total volume of 7,845 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 784,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,200 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI) saw options trading volume of 3,839 contracts, representing approximately 383,900 underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,100 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 109,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 08, 2019, with 3,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JBL options, SBGI options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

